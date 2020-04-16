Local charitable food distribution organizations face huge demand as unemployment soars

DENVER (KDVR) — As unemployment continues to climb, there’s more of a demand on Food Bank of the Rockies as well as other suppliers and charitable organizations.

Food drive-up distribution centers have been overwhelmingly busy. On Thursday morning, Ed Jackson joined in a long line of cars as those in need waited for food in Montbello.

“With all the people out here, I didn’t think the food bank would have enough food,” Jackson said.

But there was enough food thanks to the efforts of the Montbello Organizing Committee and its partnerships with organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies.

“When we were doing this back in January, we were serving maybe 150 people coming through the line,” said project manager Kiera Jackson. “Just the last time that we held this, we served over 1,600 people — and who knows how many we served today already?”

The committee opens the drive-up at the Montbello High School parking lot starting at 9 a.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

To keep Coloradans fed, viewers of FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 News have helped with our virtual food and supply drive for the Salvation Army.

“We’ve raised over $320,000 so far,” said Maj. Mike Dickinson of the Salvation Army. “That’s a wonderful thing.”

But more is still needed or the Salvation Army to continue supplying food to its six community centers across the metro — open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Since March 13, the organization has provided 55,000 prepared meals and more than 3,000 food boxes.

In Aurora, a church mission — more than 15 years old — is busier than ever.

“From water to … chicken to produce, we have everything,” said Ajala Israel with Kingdom Connection Christian Center.

The church food drive-up is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Kingdom Connection Christian Center has given out 11,000 pounds of food during the pandemic through partnerships with various organizations including the Food Bank of the Rockies.

“People are desperate, and we want to be there for everyone,” Israel said.

Donations for all of these charities are — as always — being accepted.

