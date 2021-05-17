Local businesses work to accommodate comfort levels with new mask mandate

DENVER (KDVR) — The entire state of Colorado has now moved to Level Clear and life can almost feel back to normal for some, but not all Coloradans are at that comfort level yet.

Gyms, restaurants and other places are working to accommodate people so everyone feels comfortable.

Local Orangetheory gyms are offering both mask required and mask optional classes.

“Its one of those things that has changed and finding the right way to transition from one thing to the next,” Scott Katzenstein, the Senior Area Manager Orangetheory in parts of Colorado said.

Katzenstein said they have now switched all classes to mask-optional. They encourage people who aren’t vaccinated to wear masks when they come to class.

“Its been a challenge to navigate all the local and national mandates and what’s best for our members,” Katzenstein said.

Some restaurants FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke with said they are feeling out the next few days or weeks until they decide what they will officially do when it comes to masks. Many places told us they will still require all staff to wear masks so everyone feels safe.

“I’m sure in the next few weeks everyone will be without masks but going from one day to the next, we want to take it slow and get organized,” Andrea Frizzi, Owner of Il Posto in the RiNo neighborhood said.

Frizzi stated he wants his employees to feel comfortable and even though they are excited about the mask mandate being lifted they are going to wait a bit before letting customers in without masks.

“We want to be right and do it right,” Frizzi said.

The Italian restaurant said they are focusing on beefing up their staff and making sure customers feel safe.

“I can’t wait for the day we can be without mask and not think about it twice. But now we still think about it so let’s wait a second,” Frizzi said.

The best advice business owners told FOX31 and Channel 2 was to call ahead and pack that face mask just in case it is needed.