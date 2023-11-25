DENVER (KDVR) — Businesses across the Denver metro celebrated Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25, a day created to celebrate and support small businesses.

The celebration was first started by American Express in 2010 and has been sponsored by the Small Business Association since 2011.

American Express created a map of the local small businesses participating in the tradition.

Businesses open despite snow, cold temps

Temperatures in Denver will not get above freezing all Saturday, according to the forecast by Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez.

Some light snow also fell Saturday morning, adding to the snowfall that the metro area saw over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite this, small businesses in the metro were open, including in Denver’s West Highland neighborhood.

FOX31’s Greg Nieto observed several businesses shoveling sidewalk snow and opening their doors, as well as customers already out despite the snow and cold.

The City and County of Denver activated their snow plows early Saturday morning in response. People can track where the snow plows have driven using the snow plow tracker.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also provides COTrip, an online tool that shows the current conditions on certain roads, including Interstate 25 and Interstate 70.