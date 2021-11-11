Local businesses hope shipping delays bring more in-store shoppers

DENVER (KDVR) — Pandemic-related supply chain issues are still affecting the delivery and transportation of goods across the U.S.

Consumer experts warn there could be an impact on online holiday shopping this year, but some small business owners say there is a silver lining. Many are ready to welcome customers ready to get off the laptop and back into the store.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found a tire shortage may affect some delivery services, and some shipping containers on both coasts are backlogged and causing a domino effect on transportation routes.

Keylen Villagrana of the Better Business Bureau told FOX31 that if you are ordering online, make sure to check the fine print regarding delivery guarantees and refunds.

“If they’re experiencing delays, they should be transferring with you and let you know from the get-go,” she said.

In-person shoppers will boost small businesses

Consumer experts predict that a new wave of in-person shoppers will provide a needed boost for small businesses.

In 1923, Shahram Sadrearhami’s grandfather started the Sufi Rug Gallery and Fine Arts store at 20 Broadway near Ellsworth Avenue.

The shop lost more than 50% of its revenue during the pandemic and he hopes the worst chapter is over.

“Hopefully, it’s gone forever and people go outside again and … keep shopping,” Sadrearhami said.

He hopes to draw holiday shoppers looking for high-quality premium furnishings as well as affordable rugs, reasonably priced handmade keepsakes, woven backpacks and unique handmade jewelry made by his uncle.

While some rugs are valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, others can be obtained for less than $200. Some handmade jewelry items are priced at $25 in an effort to provide keepsakes for every budget.

Sadrearhami said shoppers need to see and feel a potential gift to truly appreciate its value.

“Online, the picture of them is different,” he said.

The U.S. Postal Service told FOX31 that if you’re going to mail gifts yourself, send them on time.

The deadline for Retail Ground Service is Dec. 15. First Class Service for greeting cards and packages is Dec. 17.

View all holiday shipping guidelines on the USPS website.