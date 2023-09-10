A Littleton boy with Down syndrome was featured in a video in Times Square prior to the annual NYC Buddy Walk. (Smith family)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton boy with Down syndrome was featured in a video in Times Square prior to the annual NYC Buddy Walk.

Kim Smith is 9-year-old Gavin Smith’s mother. She heard about the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation contest through their local chapter of the society.

Out of thousands of entries, the photo of Gavin below was chosen. “I feel like it really captured Gavin and his favorite things, he loves to sit in the sunshine and out in the snow,” said Smith.

Smith was able to be there in Times Square as his photo appeared.

“I was crying when it started, and it’s not even my son’s picture on there yet,” she explained. “Just when the presentation started, and you take in the atmosphere, and you look around and see so many families and so many kids and adults with Down syndrome there, it just brought so many emotions.”

Her husband Aaron was back home in Colorado watching with Gavin, via a Facebook livestream.

“It was really awesome when he saw his picture, it was completely synced with when his picture was up there and he had this big smile on his face and heard everyone talking about it and it was really a blessing to have him react that way,” Aaron said.

The video presentation kicks off the NYC Buddy Walk in Central Park, which NDSS said is the premier advocacy event for the Down syndrome community in the country.

Gavin’s friends and family have a team for the local Buddy Walk at the end of the month. They also have a Facebook page that follows Gavin’s journey, All in For Gavin.

Another walk is planned at City Park in Denver for Sept. 24.