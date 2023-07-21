DENVER (KDVR) — A local chart-climbing music group is reeling after its instruments and gear were recently stolen.

Sarah Christine Cotner, the leader of the group, Sarah Christine, said the items were stolen near East 35th Avenue and Columbine Street, as the three-member ensemble was prepping to practice.

“It’s a huge bummer,” Cotner said.

Cotner said they have filed a crime report with the Denver Police Department.

“We’re talking drum kit, we’re talking speakers. Everything,” Cotner said.

The group hopes to get its property back and that the thief/thieves don’t do it again. But a friend also set up a GoFundMe to help them out.

You can contact them on Instagram: @sarahchristinemplsmusic or Contact@sarahchristinempls.com.

“Right after I slept in cars and drove 22 miles,” she said.

“And, played show-after-show, and then, got picked up. Like those are memories, with that gear, that I’ll never see, again,” Cotner said.

Sarah Christine is slated to perform at Number 38 in Denver on Aug. 5.