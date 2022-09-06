DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to decorate your house with a little art but cannot afford it, Tuesday could be your day.

Denver Arts and Venues and artists all over the Denver metro area have been hiding art throughout the city for anybody to find, pick up and keep. It is all part of World Art Drop Day.

Englewood artist Katie Vicuña was out Tuesday morning on a mission to spread a little joy.

“I am a classically trained painting and drawing artist,” said Vicuña.

She has been doing this for six years in a row.

”I started when Denver Arts and Venues started advertising it,“ said Vicuña.

The City of Denver has been participating in World Art Day for seven years.

“It’s a great way for Denver to give back, put a smile on people’s faces and share what they can create,” said Amber Fochi with Denver Arts and Venues.

The idea is simple, artists create their work and then hide it around the Denver metro area to be found.

”The important part is that wherever you put your piece, you got to get a picture where they can find it in the background,“ said Vicuña.

The City of Denver is actually donating art as well.

“The City and County of Denver has made 23 prints from our Denver art collection and framed them, and we are going to be hiding them throughout the day, at least one in every city council district,” said Fochi.

Just search the hashtag “Art Drop Denver” to locate the art.

“Sometimes, I hide somewhere nearby and watch because I am creepy like that,” mused Vicuña.

Because you never know who’s going to grab a little art.