Local animal shelters brace for increase in lost pets due to fireworks

DENVER (KDVR) — July 5 is often one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters across the Denver metro.

Following a drastic influx in fireworks in recent weeks, shelters like the Dumb Friends League are prepared for more animals to be brought in as ‘lost.’

“Animals get scared and they may get away from their owners,” Joan Thielen, a spokeperson with the Dumb Friends League said. “We have extra volunteers, and staff will do their best to help reunite those animals with their people.”

Since July 1, a total of 78 lost pets have been brought into the shelter. Officials say that’s not out of the ordinary for July.

“It’s really important to make sure your pet is microchipped,” Thielen said. “It’s the easiest way to make sure your pet is reunited with you.”

If you have a lost pet, she recommends checking with neighborhood groups and sites and calling local shelters.