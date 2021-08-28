Local Afghan supporters rally at state Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — A rally held at Colorado’s Capitol on Saturday is one of dozens around the world calling on more aid for Afghans trying to escape the country.

“I’m Afghan, my family’s from Afghanistan, they came as refugees and so this a time when we need to take action,” said Ferougg Khaliq, a demonstrator at the rally in Denver.

The mission for her fellow Afghans and their supporters is to get more help for their families.

“They were ready to leave behind their everything, the towns that they grew up in, the unpaved roads they used to travel to and from work on,” said Nadeema Safi, a local Afghan-American.

The crowd took a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices made by their loved ones and by Americans on the ground in that country.

“Please stand silently for a moment of prayer, reflection and respect for the many lives lost in Afghanistan,” Safi said.

Khaliq said she still has loved ones trying to get out of the country. “They don’t know if they’re going to be safe or not, everything is just confusing and complicated right now,” she said.

She wants accountability for what promises she said were broken to Afghans.

“They were told that they would be brought to safety with their families, but they were left behind,” Khaliq said.

Khaliq’s mosque has collected items for refugees as they arrive, just an example of the help Colorado has already supplied.

“We have been getting hundreds and hundreds of donations from the community members and it’s been amazing to see that my Colorado community here is rallying together and donating so many supplies,” Khaliq said.