DENVER (KDVR) – Terrance Roberts said he’s been shot twice in his life, and that part of his life is behind him. Now, he’s offering what he believes to be some measure of resolution to recent violence around the metro area.

“It’s just now getting the attention that it deserves,” Roberts said.

Crime has been so rampant in communities around the metro it’s almost become routine for some people. In a video captured by FOX31, a child casually rides their tricycle through an active crime scene.

“We need more positive activities for youth,” Roberts said.

One solution, Roberts said, is giving young people something else to do instead of turning to gangs.

“We need something that’s going to really reach kids who are committing violence.”

He’s already hosted activities himself with people who have been or currently are involved in criminal activity.

“It’s one thing to work with kids that are already not violent or are not really involved, but it’s another thing to really get with the shooter,” Roberts said.

He was once involved in gangs when he was younger so he empathizes with their experience, maintaining that economics has as much of an impact on their choices as anything else.

“This is not just a Black or Latino issue, this is a poverty issue,” Roberts said. “My message to the youth is even if times seem hard right now, there’s always a better day.”

He pushes back against arguments to defund the police. Instead, he hopes they do more to improve their relationship with the community.

“It doesn’t make sense that a child feels safer going to an adult who is an active gang member than they do to a law enforcement officer,” Roberts said.