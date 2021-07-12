Llama on the lam in Franktown

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Lily the llama is missing from the Fox Ridge Ranch in Franktown, according to the owner’s daughter, Viola Barnes.

Lily was last seen in a pasture at 7505 Fox Creek Trail on Wednesday afternoon. The llama was with her mom, Emma in the southeast corner of a 35-acre parcel.

Lily is a very sweet 4-year-old llama that loves organic carrots.

Anyone with information about Lily is asked to contact the owner, Doug Barnes, at Landserv90@hotmail.com or Viola Barnes at vjbarnes2@hotmail.com.