SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KXRM) — A person from Colorado Springs bought a car in Texas and got a free stowaway, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

HSPPR said the person bought a car in Texas and on their drive home, noticed that an anole reptile had decided to hide in their new car and hitch a ride to Colorado.

The individual did not want to leave the lizard alone, but they were also not able to properly care for the reptile. So, they took it to HSPPR. The lizard stayed a few days at HSPPR before being transferred to a species-specific rescue.

HSPPR said the lizard is now living his best life in Colorado.