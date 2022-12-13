DENVER (KDVR) — It is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, and strong winds and snow are having big impacts on travel to the east of the metro on Tuesday.

The Pinpoint Weather team has warned that this has been a tough storm to forecast. There are still a lot of uncertainties as to who will see the big totals, and forecast models are still inconsistent.

According to Colorado’s most accurate forecast, on the plains, where the biggest travel impacts in the state are expected, a blizzard warning is in place from midnight Monday night to midnight on Tuesday. This is where visibility will be very low with strong winds and heavy snow. It is likely that highways will close in parts of northeastern Colorado.

Live updates

6:53 a.m. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said that the City of Centennial is now on accident alert.

6:26 a.m. Highway 34 has been closed from Brush to the Nebraska border. That stretch of roadway is about 58 miles long.

6:15 a.m. CSP said that every roadway in Logan, Phillips and Sedgewick is in process of being shut down. Troopers are asking everyone to avoid driving around closed roadway gates and signs.

6:10 a.m. Commerce City is now on accident alert.

5:00 a.m. The Colorado State Patrol has completely shut down Interstate 70 between Airpark and Limon, which is about 70 miles of interstate that is closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has also closed eastbound I-70 from U.S. 40 to the Kansas Border due to adverse conditions. That is about 95 miles of road that have been closed.

Elbert County has also announced that U.S. 86 is now closed from Kiowa to I-70.

I-76 from Sterling to the Nebraska border is also closed.

3:43 a.m. The City of Castle Rock has been placed on accident alert. This means that Castle Rock police will only respond to crashes with injuries, that involve alcohol or drugs, hit-and-runs, or when drivers don’t have a license. All other crashes can be reported online.

Travel alerts

Traction laws

CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

Forecast and radar

