DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will taper off throughout the morning. Travel impacts have been reported across the area.

7:04 a.m.: Denver police are investigating a traffic crash with serious injury, a motorist collided with a RTD bus in the area of N. Broadway St and 13th Ave. Expect delays in the area; alternate routes advised.

6:55 a.m.: CDOT: I-25 northbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway and Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway.

6:45 a.m.: CDOT: I-76 westbound: Right lane closed due to a crash at E-470.

6:30 a.m.: CDOT: I-25 northbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway and Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway.

