DENVER (KDVR) — A St. Patrick’s Day snowstorm is underway in Colorado. Metro roads are mainly wet, with slushy spots reported in some areas. Heavy snow is likely above 6,000 feet west and south of the Denver area.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Snow will taper off between 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

We we will update this story throughout the day to keep you informed about the storm:

5:15 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 eastbound- Road closed due to safety concerns at Exit 243 – Hidden Valley.

4:43 a.m.: Denver Public Schools: All DPS schools and offices are open today, 3/17, and operating on regular schedules. Please check with your school for updates on school-related events/activities.

4:42 a.m.: Rachel Skytta: Dangerous conditions along C-470 near Alameda. Roads are snowy, slushy and visibility is poor.

4:40 a.m.: Westbound I-70 remains closed between C-470 and Golden

Here are some helpful tools to have during this strom:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.