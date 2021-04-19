Live updates: Snow moving into Denver, causing slippery road conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, a storm is moving quickly over the Front Range which will affect driving conditions.

The National Weather Service tweeted a warning to be off the roads in the northern foothills by 3 p.m. and not to travel if you don’t have to on the Interstate 25 corridor around Denver after 5 p.m.

Radar shows snow expanding over the northern border area and foothills. Snow spreads south and becomes heavier through late afternoon/early eve.

Some of the snow bands Monday evening along the Front Range and in metro Denver could be heavy at times generating an inch or more in about an hour. The roads will turn slushy and slick especially after sunset.

The Colorado State Patrol expressed frustration with truckers not chaining up in the last snow storm and urged drivers to be more careful before the snow moves in from this storm.

