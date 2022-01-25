Live Updates: Snow, slick roads for parts of Colorado

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday for snow that will develop during the morning commute and continue until it tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

We will provide live updates throughout the storm here:

5:30 a.m.: Jim Hooley: Snow is starting to stick on road surfaces in Boulder.

5:20 a.m.: The snowplow tracker has been activated. See it here.

4:30 a.m.: Jim Hooley: Sloppy start to AM commute near US-36/Cherryvale.

