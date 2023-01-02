Note: This story is no longer being updated. Follow the latest weather updates on the Pinpoint Weather page.

DENVER (KDVR) — The first Monday of the new year is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow and fog affect travel.

After snow on Monday morning, another round of snow arrived in the evening rush hour, with another 1-2 inches of snow expected. The mountains can expect 2-6 inches of accumulation.

Live updates

9:07 p.m. These road closures are reported in Northeast Colorado:

CO 14 both directions Sterling to Ault

US 6 both directions Sterling to Brush

CO-71 both directions Limon to Nebraska State Line

CO-52 both directions Fort Morgan to New Raymer

8:05 p.m. Arapahoe County is on accident alert.

7:14 p.m. As of 7:15 p.m., Denver International Airport has seen 287 cancellations on Monday and 825 delays, according to FlightAware. The effects are bleeding into Tuesday, when 17 flights have already been canceled and 16 delayed.

5 p.m. FOX31 is witnessing heavy snow and completely snow-packed and icy roads on the Eastern Plains, with several vehicles sliding off into the ditch.

4:57 p.m. CDOT continues to warn of hazardous road conditions around the state, while conditions are improving in some areas.

U.S. 550 (Red Mountain Pass) will remain closed overnight because of the high risk of avalanche slides hitting the highway. U.S. 160 (Wolf Creek Pass) east of Pagosa Springs has reopened. CO 145 (Lizard Head Pass) south of Telluride has reopened.

2:41 p.m. At DIA, 527 flights have been delayed and 260 flights canceled, according to FlightAware.

12:26 p.m. NWS is reporting low visibility and icy conditions out at DIA which is most likely causing canceled and delayed flights. Conditions are not expected to improve throughout the day. The numbers continue to rise with 241 flights canceled and 404 delayed.

10:34 a.m. Delayed flights have skyrocketed at DIA, FlightAware is now reporting 240 flights have been delayed with 187 being canceled.

9:26 a.m. The National Weather Service is reporting low visibility across the state. Some drivers reported having visibility below an eighth of a mile.

8:40 a.m. An avalanche warning is in effect for the northern Front Range, Never Summer Range and others inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is telling visitors to expect dangerous conditions.

8:26 a.m. Conditions have worsened out at DIA where fog is setting in. FlightAware reports that delays have jumped to 117 flights this morning.

8:11 a.m. The fog and ice are making travel difficult north of the city in the Longmont and Boulder area. Drive with caution, roads are slick.

7:08 a.m. FlightAware is now reporting that 81 flights have been delayed with 150 still canceled at DIA.

7:00 a.m. If you are heading to or from the high country be aware of these closed roads from the Colorado Department of Transportation:

U.S. 550 between Purgatory and Ouray is closed in both directions

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass is closed

6:00 a.m. Douglas County is on accident alert.

5:48 a.m. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that many roads in the area are icy and snow-packed. The plows are out but take caution when heading out.

5:12 a.m. The City of Castle Rock is on accident alert. If you are involved in an accident, only call the police if it involves injuries, alcohol, hit-and-runs, or when the driver doesn’t have the required information.

5:00 a.m. FlightAware reports that Denver International Airport is experiencing 150 flight cancellations and 49 delays today. Of those 150 cancellations, 115 are Southwest flights.

4:45 a.m. Denver and the Front Range are under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Monday.

4:30 a.m. The snow has arrived, and the following roads have been closed for safety:

CO 139 Douglas Pass is closed in both directions to Rangely

U.S.-550 is closed in both directions from Red Mountain Pass to Silverton.

