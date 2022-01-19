Live updates: Slick conditions, fog reported in parts of Colorado

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Thick fog and slick conditions have been reported for parts of Colorado.

cold front moved into the Front Range overnight, bringing low clouds and a chance for freezing drizzle, graupel, and a dusting of snow.

8:40 a.m.: City of Fort Collins: Icy roads are creating dangerous driving conditions. Streets crews are working to de-ice the roads. Avoid travel if you can – if you must travel, reduce speeds and use serious caution

8:37 a.m.: Thornton is on accident alert due to slick conditions.

8:35 a.m.: CDOT: Northbound I-25: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 235 – CO 52 and Exit 240 – CO 119.

8 a.m.: The City of Loveland is on accident alert due to slick conditions.

7:50 a.m.: NWS Boulder: Seeing some localized ice accumulation in spots. Threat for light accumulations will continue through about midday, mainly foothills/I-25 corridor. Gradual transition to light snow after.

7:45 a.m.: Meteorologist Carly Cassady: Misty and foggy along 1-25N! Wet roads with slick spots possible so take it slow out and about today.

7:30 a.m.: Town of Windsor: Be aware, drive with care! Crews were out at 5 a.m. applying de-icing materials to major thoroughfares, hills and roundabouts. Be aware of slick conditions while traveling.

