Live updates: Protests continue for a third day in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — For a third day, protesters are gathering in downtown Denver calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a black man, died in police custody Monday, after a now former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe. Chauvin would later be charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests erupted across the nation, including in Denver, in response to Floyd’s death.

Denver saw their first protests on Thursday. Large crowds moved through the city, with some causing damage along the way. Police spent hours working to break up the protests.

The protests continued Friday afternoon. For the majority of the afternoon, the protests were peaceful. The Denver Police Department even took to social media to thank those for voicing their opinions in a safe and peaceful way.

As protests progressed into Friday evening, they once again turned violent for a second night.

Denver police are warning business owners that looting is expected to be much worse Saturday night.

We will provide live updates below as the protests continue here in Denver:

Saturday, May 30

9:00 a.m.

Mayor Hancock and Denver Police Chief Pazen are scheduled to meet this morning at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the protests.

12:17 p.m.