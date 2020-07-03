Live updates: Protesters react to Elijah McClain photo scandal

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, the Aurora Police Department released controversial photos that show Aurora police officers re-enacting Elijah McClain’s incapacitation.

The photos show three officers, Kyle Dittrich, Erica Marrero and Jaron Jones. According to APD, they were taken by Dittrich then shared in text messages to other officers.

One officer who received the pictures did not respond while another, Officer Jason Rosenblatt, responded “HaHa.”

Jones resigned Tuesday morning, while the other three officers were fired Friday morning.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, McClain’s family members and other community members gathered together calling for police reform.

Protests are scheduled to occur in Aurora starting at 6 p.m. FOX31 will provide updates throughout the evening.

5:30 p.m.

Shaul Turner on scene as protesters begin to gather at Elijah McClain’s memorial.

4:40 p.m.

There are two protests going on in Aurora. One calling for justice for Elijah McClain and the Colorado Oromo March. Some roads may be closed for safety purposes.

#APDTrafficAlert Expect delays if you are traveling E/B or W/B on E. Alameda Parkway near I-225.



There are a group of demonstrators walking towards the AMC.



Please avoid the area and drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/qxxZPIXFWw — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 3, 2020