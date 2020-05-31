Live updates: Protesters gather near the Capitol for a fourth day

DENVER (KDVR) — For the last three days, protesters have filled the streets of Denver, calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

Protests have generally started off peaceful, but turned violent as the days progressed. Saturday was no exception, as rioters vandalized and set fires near the Capitol and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

On Saturday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced a curfew of 8 p.m. until 5 a.m from Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning.

Hancock also requested the support of the Colorado National Guard on Saturday, which was approved by Gov. Polis.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said police arrested 83 individuals on Saturday night for curfew violations, some had additional charges as well.

On Sunday, protesters continued to gather in downtown Denver.

We will provide a timeline of events below:

Sunday, May 31

5:31 p.m.

FOX31’s Matt Mauro says there is much less police presence this evening. Police have not told us why there is less of a presence.

5:20 p.m.

RTD will continue to suspend all bus and rail service into and out of downtown Denver through the end of the service day Monday.

5:16 p.m.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro says that although she witnessed protesters drive past the police and flash obscene gestures, she also has seen many come up to the police have have civil conversations.

Again, the majority of these protests have remained peaceful throughout the day.

5:02 p.m.

The Denver Police Department says they have located the suspect in the hit-and-run that injured three DPD officers and 1 civilian.

5 p.m.

Denver DA McCann responds to the death of George Floyd and Denver protests:

“This morning, members of my office and I met at the Civic Center and walked Denver’s streets picking up trash and cleaning up broken glass. The vandalism and graffiti, particularly on our beautiful state Capitol, is heartbreaking and we owe the staff of Denver Parks and Recreation an enormous debt of gratitude for cleaning up the aftermath. Other Denverites pitched in too and this collective effort gave me hope that together we will find solutions. I also spoke with a young woman who sees matters differently. To her the graffiti was an expression of freedom of speech for people who feel their voices have not been heard. We need more conversation like that if we want to solve our differences through dialogue and not destruction.

Our great city has suffered a lot in the last few months with unexpected deaths and fear of illness gripping so many of our residents. Let us now move forward together to address the cries for justice that we are hearing. We are strong. Denver is governed by progressive leaders who are committed to including the community in decisions that affect them. Let us now take the opportunity to move forward collectively to restore the broken trust in our criminal justice system.”

4 p.m.

Protesters start marching through the streets of downtown Denver. FOX31 reporters saying it’s been primarily peaceful so far.

2 p.m.

People join together to help clean up near the Capitol throughout the day.

1 p.m.

Protesters begin to gather near the Capitol.