Live Updates: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Icy road conditions, school cancellations

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to icy road conditions, below-zero temperatures, and school cancellations.

6 a.m.: CDOT: TRAVEL ALERT: Vail Pass/#I70 will be CLOSED today at 1pm (1/6) for winter maintenance operations. Safety closure points will be Exits 176 (Vail) -195 (Leadville/CO 91) with CMVs at Exits 180 or 133. Updates at COtrip.org. Closure will last into the afternoon.

5:50 a.m.: CDOT: #I70 westbound: Road closed due to a stalled vehicle expect delays between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne.

5:30 a.m.: CDOT: C-470 southbound: Two left lanes closed due to a crash between Capital Drive and I-70; C-470. Slower speeds advised

4:45 a.m.: All schools in Boulder Valley School District are on a two-hour delayed start today, January 6, 2022, due to weather.

4:39 a.m.: Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools & @PickensTechCO will be closed for today. In the interest of safety, staff and students should stay home. All APS day and evening events and activities have also been cancelled today. Please keep safe and take care of yourselves & your families.