Live updates: Peaceful protest planned in Castle Rock Tuesday

People hold signs near the Colorado State Capitol during the fifth consecutive day of demonstrations in the aftermath of the death of African American George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver. (Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — More protests are planned Tuesday in Colorado calling for justice in the case of George Floyd. A Black Lives Matter peaceful protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Castle Rock.

Protests started five days ago. Monday’s protests were mostly peaceful throughout, even as the night progressed. Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen and at least one other DPD member walked arm-in-arm with protesters downtown Monday afternoon.

Prior to Monday, protests started off peaceful, but turned violent as the days progressed. Saturday was no exception, as rioters vandalized and set fires near the Capitol and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

On Saturday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced a curfew of 8 p.m. until 5 a.m from Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning. As of Monday morning, the curfew was not extended but we have reached out to the Mayor’s office for additional guidance.

Hancock also requested the support of the Colorado National Guard on Saturday, which was approved by Gov. Polis.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said police arrested 83 individuals on Saturday night for curfew violations, some had additional charges as well.

On Sunday, protesters continued to gather in downtown Denver. FOX31 reporters said that protests felt mainly peaceful throughout the day and into the evening.

Some protesters did not abide by the 8 p.m. curfew and disruption occurred.

Police had to utilize tear gas, pepper balls and flash bangs after rocks and fireworks were thrown towards them.

Below we will be updating the events that happen throughout Tuesday:

Tuesday, June 2

7:30 a.m.: Peaceful protest planned in Castle Rock

#blacklivesmatter peaceful protest in castle rock today pic.twitter.com/BVjQNJbiZZ — Chrissy in Parker ♡ (@parkercolorado) June 2, 2020