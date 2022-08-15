DENVER (KDVR) — As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related issues.

Around 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said an estimated 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in just 15 minutes in Douglas County and that roads could be flooded. Drivers should be aware and avoid flooded areas.

Northeastern Douglas County which includes Parker is under a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 15 minutes. Lone Tree could see winds of up to 60 mph and 1-inch hail, according to the city.

(5:19 p.m.): Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to a flash flood warning. Avoid getting stuck by checking out the alternate routes.

(4:54 p.m.): The heavy rain has moved east of the Denver metro but Pinpoint meteorologist Jessica Lebel is out on the roads and there is a lot of standing water on Iliff Avenue near Buckley Road.

(4:28 p.m.): Pinpoint Weather Team meteorologist Travis Michels said more than 2 inches of rain has fallen in some areas south of metro Denver in the past two hours.

(3:49 p.m.): The City of Lone Tree tweeted that there are reports of flooding on Park Meadows Drive between Acres Green Drive and Yosemite Street.

(3:45 p.m.): A severe thunderstorm warning for Centennial, Parker and Lone Tree was issued and is in effect until 4:15 p.m. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

The Pinpoint Weather Team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as flood watches and warnings were expected throughout the day into the evening.

The Pinpoint Weather Team issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as flood watches and warnings were expected throughout the day into the evening.