Live updates: Muddy Slide Fire near Kremmling burning over 1,000 acres

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire that ignited on Sunday afternoon is burning 1,017 acres as of Tuesday evening.

The Muddy Slide Fire is located in the Gore Range, Routt National Forest, northwest of Lynx Pass, near Muddy Creek and The Slide.

The Routt County Sheriff’s office has initiated a voluntary evacuation for residents on County Rd 16 between mile marker 12 and mile marker 21. A shelter has been set up at the Soroco High School in Oak Creek.

The Hayden Fairgrounds in Hayden is taking livestock and the Routt County Humane Society at 760 Critter Court in Steamboat Springs will take pets but you MUST call 970-879-1090 before heading out to ensure someone will be on site.

