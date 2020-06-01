Live updates: More protests demanding justice for George Floyd planned Monday in Denver

A protest outside the Colorado State Capitol on Friday, May 29, 2020. Protesters are calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.



DENVER (KDVR) — More protests are scheduled Monday in Denver calling for justice in the case of George Floyd.

According to a Facebook post, a protest is planned for 5 p.m. Monday night at the Colorado State Capitol.

Protests started four days ago. They have generally started off peaceful, but turned violent as the days progressed. Saturday was no exception, as rioters vandalized and set fires near the Capitol and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

On Saturday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced a curfew of 8 p.m. until 5 a.m from Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning. As of Monday morning, the curfew was not extended but we have reached out to the Mayor’s office for additional guidance.

Hancock also requested the support of the Colorado National Guard on Saturday, which was approved by Gov. Polis.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said police arrested 83 individuals on Saturday night for curfew violations, some had additional charges as well.

On Sunday, protesters continued to gather in downtown Denver. FOX31 reporters said that protests felt mainly peaceful throughout the day and into the evening.

Some protesters did not abide by the 8 p.m. curfew and disruption occurred.

Police had to utilize tear gas, pepper balls and flash bangs after rocks and fireworks were thrown towards them.

Here is a timeline of events for Monday.

Monday, June 1

Civil Rights Activist Alvertis Simmons , has called for a meeting of the entire Black Leadership in Denver at 6 p.m. Monday.