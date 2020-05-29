Live Updates: George Floyd protests in Denver; Protesters facing police presence

DENVER (KDVR) — For a second day, protesters have gathered in downtown Denver calling for justice in the case of George Floyd, a black man who died in-custody in Minneapolis while pleading that he could not breathe.
Around noon Friday, a crowd gathered at the Colorado State Capitol before marching through the city, including down the 16th Street Mall. The midday protests did not escalate as they did the night before.
Protests Thursday night grew to large crowds that moved through the city, with some causing damage along the way. Police spent hours working to break up the protests.
5:33 p.m.:
A large crowd has gathered in Civic Center.
Denver School Board member Tay Anderson and state Rep. Leslie Herod called for peaceful protests.
5:16 p.m.
The large group of protesters that marched into downtown has returned to Civic Center Park.
5:02 p.m.
Leroy Garcia, a state senator whose truck was damaged by protesters Thursday night, issued a statement about the incident:
4:40 p.m.
A crowd of hundreds of protesters has moved from the Civic Center area into downtown. They have gathered at the corner of 16th Street and Broadway.
4:33 p.m.
The Denver Police Department thanked residents for the peaceful protest that occurred earlier Friday.
3:54 p.m.
3:40 p.m.