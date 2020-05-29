Live Updates: George Floyd protests in Denver; Protesters facing police presence

DENVER (KDVR) — For a second day, protesters have gathered in downtown Denver calling for justice in the case of George Floyd, a black man who died in-custody in Minneapolis while pleading that he could not breathe.

Around noon Friday, a crowd gathered at the Colorado State Capitol before marching through the city, including down the 16th Street Mall. The midday protests did not escalate as they did the night before.

Protests Thursday night grew to large crowds that moved through the city, with some causing damage along the way. Police spent hours working to break up the protests.

Live video from SkyFOX is streaming in the player above and live updates will be posted below.

5:33 p.m.:

A large crowd has gathered in Civic Center.

Denver School Board member Tay Anderson and state Rep. Leslie Herod called for peaceful protests.

Huge crowd gathered at Civic Center Park collesium, @TayAndersonCO and @leslieherod asking for a peaceful protest tonight. pic.twitter.com/6bZX3zFsFA — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 29, 2020

5:16 p.m.

The large group of protesters that marched into downtown has returned to Civic Center Park.

Denver protesters are back on Broadway and Colfax. Police are blocking the street behind them, monitoring from a distance. pic.twitter.com/A0D1qktS8L — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 29, 2020

5:02 p.m.

Leroy Garcia, a state senator whose truck was damaged by protesters Thursday night, issued a statement about the incident:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out showing your concern & support. Last night was very intense, and I am grateful that no one was seriously injured during the demonstration. Trucks can be replaced, but human lives can’t… pic.twitter.com/dLutE1FBRt — Leroy Garcia (@Leroy_Garcia) May 29, 2020

4:40 p.m.

A crowd of hundreds of protesters has moved from the Civic Center area into downtown. They have gathered at the corner of 16th Street and Broadway.

Denver protesters and police are moving to 16th St. Mall, where some vandalism occurred last night. A few people detained today, but peaceful overall. pic.twitter.com/x82XR79w5e — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 29, 2020

4:33 p.m.

The Denver Police Department thanked residents for the peaceful protest that occurred earlier Friday.

Thank You #Denver for voicing your opinion in a safe and peaceful way today. We are grateful to have amazing residents. pic.twitter.com/oQscL7GcCN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 29, 2020

3:54 p.m.

2 people now detained by police at 14th and Broadway in Denver. pic.twitter.com/iro8eojFIu — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 29, 2020

3:40 p.m.

Right now – protests are growing in Denver, one day after they got violent. Police are here. People are blocking Broadway at 14th. pic.twitter.com/PZrbRXH5gE — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) May 29, 2020