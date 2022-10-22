Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident. (Getty Images)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning south of Colorado Springs near Fountain.

The areas under evacuation are Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View and other homes in that general area, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

UPDATE (3:18 p.m.): The Sweetwater fire is now burning 80 acres and remains 0% contained. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said 90 personnel from 17 area and state fire departments are fighting this fire.

EPCSO said the evacuations are in Hanover near the Pikes Peak International Raceway. The Hanover Fire Department is the lead agency handling the Sweetwater Fire and it’s 0% contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is received.