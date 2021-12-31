Live updates: Evacuation orders still in effect, first responders fighting Marshall Fire hotspots

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Fires are still smoldering after the Marshall Fire tore through neighborhoods in Boulder County.

Here’s the latest a day after the fire sparked:

Evacuation areas remain in effect, but the evacuation and pre-evacuation orders in Broomfield were lifted early Friday.

Click here to view an evacuation map.

Marshal Fire area. Credit: Inciweb

The Town of Superior remains in evacuation status. No one is being allowed into the town. If you are in Superior, health officials are warning not to drink the water and to boil water that is coming out of tap.

Colorado State Patrol is warning people that Boulder fires are still active and not to go into or around the burn areas.

US-36 remains closed in both directions starting at the Wadsworth exit. Travel in and out of Boulder is limited.

Broomfield police said first responders are still fighting the fire, looking for victims, watching for looters and evaluating the burn scar.