Live Updates: Day 9 of demonstrations in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A ninth consecutive day of protests are underway in Denver. Demonstrators are continuing to demand police reform and racial equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests remained largely peaceful on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.

A curfew in Denver was in effect each night since Saturday. However, on Friday morning, Mayor Michael Hancock said it would not be extended.

Updates on Friday’s events will be posted below:

6:29 p.m.

RTD says the following six downtown light rail stations will be closed Saturday:

16th St / California Station (#34114)

16th St / Stout Station (#34115)

18th St / California Station (#34116)

18th St / Stout Station (#34117)

Colfax at Auraria Station (#33724)

Theatre District / Convention Center (#34113)

H Line trains will end their northbound trips and begin their southbound trips at the 10th / Osage Station.

6:12 p.m.

Hundreds have gathered on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

