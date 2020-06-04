Live Updates: Day 8 of protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — An eighth consecutive day of protests is underway in Denver. Demonstrators are demanding police reform and racial equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests remained essentially peaceful on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.

A curfew in Denver will go into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday at last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Updates on Thursday’s events will be posted below as they happen:

6:56 p.m.

The group that was on the Auraria Campus is now marching through downtown toward the state Capitol.

6:34 p.m.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd at the Auraria Campus:

Right now – @COAttnyGeneral Phil Weiser addresses a crowd of protesters at the Auraria campus. pic.twitter.com/kmiTTnjK14 — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 5, 2020

6:20 p.m.

While some protesters have gathered on the Auraria Campus, other demonstrators are outside the west steps of the state Capitol.

5:55 p.m.

A peaceful protest is planned in downtown Parker. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

5:16 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown and are now marching through the streets.

Protesters are on the march for the 8th day in a row in Denver, calling for police accountability and racial equality. Denver Police are nearby blocking the streets and keeping them safe. pic.twitter.com/H4b5yEEA68 — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 4, 2020