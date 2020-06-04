Live Updates: Day 8 of protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — An eighth consecutive day of protests is underway in Denver. Demonstrators are demanding police reform and racial equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests remained essentially peaceful on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.
A curfew in Denver will go into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday at last until 5 a.m. Friday.
Updates on Thursday’s events will be posted below as they happen:
6:56 p.m.
The group that was on the Auraria Campus is now marching through downtown toward the state Capitol.
6:34 p.m.
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd at the Auraria Campus:
6:20 p.m.
While some protesters have gathered on the Auraria Campus, other demonstrators are outside the west steps of the state Capitol.
5:55 p.m.
A peaceful protest is planned in downtown Parker. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
5:16 p.m.
Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown and are now marching through the streets.