Live Updates: Day 8 of protests in Denver

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — An eighth consecutive day of protests is underway in Denver. Demonstrators are demanding police reform and racial equality following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protests remained essentially peaceful on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.

curfew in Denver will go into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday at last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Updates on Thursday’s events will be posted below as they happen:

6:56 p.m.

The group that was on the Auraria Campus is now marching through downtown toward the state Capitol.

6:34 p.m.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser addressed the crowd at the Auraria Campus:

6:20 p.m.

While some protesters have gathered on the Auraria Campus, other demonstrators are outside the west steps of the state Capitol.

5:55 p.m.

A peaceful protest is planned in downtown Parker. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

5:16 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown and are now marching through the streets.

