Live updates: Bone-chilling cold, snowy morning commute

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days due to an Artic front that has dropped temperatures into the single digits and below, and brought snowfall that will make a messy commute for some.

Live updates

9:50 a.m.: St. Vrain State Park: CPW: Water lines in all of the south campgrounds froze. We will be moving campers out of the area. The north side is unaffected. We will also be closing the road past Bald Eagle Point until we can assess the literal depth of the water issue.

9:20 a.m.: Castle Rock Police: The intersection of Meadows Pkwy and Prairie Hawk Dr. is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Please find detours and avoid the area while first responders are on scene. Also, Castle Rock is now on Accident Alert. Drive safely.

9 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 westbound: Crash between Exit 190 – Vail Pass Summit and Exit 173 – West Vail.

7:29 a.m.: Colorado State Patrol La Junta: Hwy 287 mile post 10 near the town of Campo is closed due to a crash. Expect delays.

6:40 a.m.: CDOT: I-70 eastbound: Commercial vehicle chain law between CO 103 and C-470.

6:22: Meteorologist Chris Tomer: Minus 2 degrees at DIA at :22 after the hour on 2/22/2022 on Channel 2.

6:15 a.m.: RTD: Prepare for freezing weather and snow in some areas for your morning commute. Some bus routes are experience delays of 5 – 15 minutes, trains are departing close to scheduled times. Real time vehicle locations for your trip can be found on Next Ride: rtdden.co/3lOW05d

5:25 a.m.: National Weather Service Boulder: A strong winter system will bring very cold temps & snow today. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the eastern plains. Wind chills values could fall to 25 degrees below zero. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains with hazardous travel due to slick & snow covered roads.

5:20 a.m.: Boulder and Fountain are on crash alert.

5 a.m.: National Weather Service Grand Junction: Careful driving on I-70 near the UT/CO border. Just received a report of some icy road conditions in that area. These conditions will likely persist for the next few hours. And remember to slow down!

