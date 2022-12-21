DENVER (KDVR) — A dangerous cold front is moving into the state on Wednesday. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with subzero high temperatures and wind chills of 50 degrees below zero.

Temperatures will begin to plummet on Wednesday evening as the arctic cold front arrives. The Pinpoint Weather team is following the storm’s arrival. Follow along for updates.

Live updates: Arctic cold front arrives in Colorado

4:07 p.m. Backups are starting on Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower tunnel, where snow is accumulating. On state Highway 392 north of Loveland, FOX31’s Shaul Turner recorded a 30-degree temperature drop from two hours ago.

Denver International Airport recorded a temperature of 17 degrees. This is a 30-degree drop in less than half an hour, Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Dave Fraser said.

4:01 p.m. Rapidly falling temperatures of as much as 35-40 degrees in an hour are expected as the cold front arrives in Colorado, NWS Boulder said.

Rocky Mountain National Park reported steady snow falling in the Bear Lake area with poor visibility, high winds and about half an inch of accumulation. The park’s traction law was put into effect.

Wednesday 3:43 p.m. The arctic cold front has already moved into Cheyenne, Wyoming. Starting at 1 p.m., the temperature plunged from 43 to 3 degrees in just 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. A snow squall warning was in effect until 4 p.m. for the area.