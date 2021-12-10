Live Updates: Accident alerts issued for several parts of metro Denver due to slick driving conditions

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow is falling across the Denver metro area, causing slick driving conditions and several accidents.

The snow is expected to last through the morning rush hour.

We will update this with the newest information as we get it:

8:50 a.m.: District 5, which encompasses northeast #Denver, is now on Crash Alert. If you’re traveling in this area and involved in a #traffic crash, this is when to call the police: Someone is injured or injury is unknown, the wreck is blocking streets, city property, vehicles, or personnel are involved, any involved driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a driver fails to provide proof of insurance or driver’s license.

8:45 a.m.: Trail Ridge Road in #RMNP currently closed at the US 34-36 intersection at Deer Ridge Junction (~4 mi from east side entrances at Beaver Meadows & Fall River) due to icy & snowy conditions. Hidden Valley snowplay area is not accessible by vehicle. Unknown when this will change

8:30 a.m.: Backups continue on NB E-470 from Jewell and SB after Pena due to multiple crashes. Please expect delays. Thank you for your patience as we work to clear the area.

8:15 a.m.: Road Closure Off ramp from C470 WB to Hwy 85 Rolled over tanker truck leaking diesel fuel

8:15 a.m.: Peña Boulevard is now on Crash Alert. If you’re traveling in this area and involved in a crash, this is when to call the police

8:15 a.m.: Traffic Advisory Douglas & Arapahoe Counties are on accident alert If you’re involved in a crash where there are no injuries, no drug or alcohol impairment, each driver has a license and each vehicle has valid insurance, you can exchange information and file a report online

8:15 a.m.: Wheat Ridge is on Accident Alert. Slow way down or stay home this am. Lots of sliding goin on

8:15 a.m.: Parker Police: We are currently on ACCIDENT ALERT. What that means here: http://parkerpolice.org/1798/Accident-Alert