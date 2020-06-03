Live Updates: 7th day of protests in Denver

Protesters gather for a seventh day at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, June 3, 2020. (Photo: Matt Mauro/KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Protesters seeking police reform and justice following the in-custody death of George Floyd are continuing Wednesday for a seventh day in downtown Denver.

Protests remained essentially peaceful on Tuesday night, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.

A curfew in Denver will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday at last until 5 a.m., and there will be another curfew Thursday night into Friday morning.

This story will be updated below with the latest news through the night Wednesday.

5:16 p.m.

A quiet, yet powerful moment at the Colorado Capitol as hundreds of people laid down for nearly 9 minutes to remember George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/rC6tvl5fnu — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 3, 2020

4:23 p.m.

They’re not just talking about change – they’re doing something about it. This group at the Capitol is making it easy for people to email their state representatives to demand change when it comes to police accountability and use of force. pic.twitter.com/OtZQ0qLsTv — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 3, 2020

3:36 p.m.

A few hundred people are already gathered at the Colorado Capitol, chanting black lives matter. They’re young and old and from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/qTNA36FnO6 — Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) June 3, 2020