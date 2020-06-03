Live Updates: 7th day of protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Protesters seeking police reform and justice following the in-custody death of George Floyd are continuing Wednesday for a seventh day in downtown Denver.
Protests remained essentially peaceful on Tuesday night, in contrast to nighttime riots late last week and over the weekend.
A curfew in Denver will go into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday at last until 5 a.m., and there will be another curfew Thursday night into Friday morning.
This story will be updated below with the latest news through the night Wednesday.
5:16 p.m.
4:23 p.m.
3:36 p.m.