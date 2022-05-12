COLORADO SPRINGS — An evacuation order is in place in the area of Summer Grace Drive and Akerman Drive which is located west of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

A fire is burning about 25 acres, per the Colorado Springs Fire Department’s most recent estimate. They don’t yet know how it started.

In a press conference on Thursday, a CSFD spokesperson said he did not believe anyone had been hurt.

Here is the latest evacuation area (boxed in red):

Evacuees are being sent to UC Health Park.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is taking animals (610 Abbott Lane).

There is no word yet on when those evacuations may be lifted.

At about 12:00 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported “additional areas are being evacuated.”

Ridge View Elementary school (6573 Shimmering Creek Drive) is being evacuated. Those students are being taken to Vista Ridge High School (6888 Black Forest Road).

Skyview Middle School (6350 Windom Peak Blvd.) is being evacuated. Students can be picked up at Sand Creek High School (7005 Carefree Cir. N.).

Stetson Elementary School students need to be picked up as soon as possible due to evacuations.

You must have proper identification to pick up your student.

Due to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s response to this and another fire off Cascade, CSPD is notifying the community that it is on priority dispatch. Please only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

This article will be updated.