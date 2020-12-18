Live: Memorial services for fallen firefighters in Central City

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The funeral services for Lt. Cody Allen, 29, and his wife, volunteer firefighter Shelby Allen, 27, who died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning last week, are taking place on Friday morning.

“Both Cody and Shelby’s families have been members of this community for many, many years,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Cody had been with the Central City Fire Department as a volunteer since July 2009 and was recently hired to be a full-time lieutenant. Shelby had been a volunteer firefighter since February 2016.

Watch the livestream of the services here.