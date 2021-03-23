Watch: Memorial at Boulder Police Department after grocery store shooting

BOULDER (KDVR) — A memorial is growing outside the Boulder Police Department following Monday’s shooting at King Soopers grocery store that killed 10, including an officer.

For an hour, starting at 10 a.m., FOX31 will live stream video of the memorial. Following the live stream, a replay of the video will be available.

The 10 victims have been identified as:

Eric Talley, 51 – Eric was a Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty.

Denny Stong, 20

Nevin Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51: Teri was an employee at King Soopers where she’d worked for 31 years.

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65