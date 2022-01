DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will announce his nominee for an executive director for the Department of Public Safety at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Murphy Robinson, the director of public safety for the City of Denver, announced that he would be leaving his position in December last year. He will vacate the position this month.

Robinson moved into the director role in January 2020 and held it through a challenging two years during COVID-19 and riots.