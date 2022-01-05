Live: Gov. Polis, other government officials giving update at 10:15 a.m. on Marshall Fire recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and several other government members will provide an update on the recovery efforts for those impacted by the Marshall Fire at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire that sparked on Dec. 30, 2021, burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Thus far, the fire damaged or destroyed between $819 million and $1.6 billion worth of homes alone, not including the valuations of the businesses.

A disaster declaration was issued by President Joe Biden for Colorado. The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized funding through a federal fire management assistance grant.

As of Tuesday afternoon, $14.6 million has been raised by more than 110,000 donors to several GoFundMe accounts, according to the company. And the Boulder County Wildfire Fund has raised over $12 million from over 43,000 donors.

Polis will be joined by a handful of executive cabinet members:

Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera

Public Safety Director Stan Hilkey

Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway

Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela

Department of Local Affairs Director Rick Garcia

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kevin Klein

Office of Economic Development and International Trade Director Pat Meyers

Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes