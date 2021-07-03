Live events trying to make a comeback in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The live events industry is back in full swing in Denver, but artists say it will take time to make up for what they lost during the pandemic.

Sandra Holman-Watts with Live at Jack’s Entertainment lost her venue at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown and has since transformed her business to host pop-up concerts.

“I was completely devastated when the venue shut down, but I knew I needed to stay in the industry,” said Holman-Watts.

Holman-Watts helped put on a July Fourth celebration in Larimer Square Saturday, featuring several live music acts.

“I definitely realized how much I loved music and missed it when we didn’t have the opportunity to play,” said Ronneka Cox, a member of the band Dotsero.

Musicians and other artists were out of work for more than a year at times due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite a recent return to normalcy, Holman-Watts says it will take time to make up for what they lost.

“They lost a year and a half of employment and opportunity. They lost their wings. I’m just so proud to be a small part to bring some of that back,” said Holman-Watts.

Live at Jack’s Entertainment hosts events in Larimer Square seven nights a week.