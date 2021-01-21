LIVE: Denver mayor to host panel addressing COVID-19 in underserved communities at 5:30 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — In an effort to encourage communities of color to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock will host a session with medical experts and FOX31’s own Gabrielle Franklin.

The purpose of the event is to educate and inform the underserved communities about the COVID-19 pandemic, address fears and concerns and break barriers between the medical community and the Black, Latinx, Asian, Native American and immigrant/refugee communities.

This will be the first of a series of sessions with the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation, which has ben an integral part of the COVID-19 response in these communities.

Joining Hancock will be: Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children; Dr. Terri Richardson, Vice Chair, Colorado Health Collaborative; Terri Gentry, volunteer docent, Black American West Museum and Heritage Center; and Gabrielle Franklin, FOX31/KDVR political reporter and COVID survivor.