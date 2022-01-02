Live updates: 1 man found ‘alive and well,’ 2 remain missing from Marshall Fire

Snow covers the smoke damaged shopping center after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan.2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man was found “alive and well,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday. The search continues for a Superior woman and a man from near Marshall still missing from the Marshall Fire.

The fire that sparked Thursday burned more than 6,200 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Officials said Saturday the fire was 62% contained after a snowstorm dropped a few inches on the fire and crews worked hot spots to keep it controlled.

Restrictions could be lifted in the Spanish Hills neighborhood and Rock Creek Village as early as Sunday, Louisville Police Chief David Hayes said.

Authorities initially said everyone was accounted for after the fire. But Boulder County spokesperson Jennifer Churchill said the reports of three people missing were later discovered amid the scramble to manage the emergency.

Initially, the fire was thought to be started by downed power lines but Xcel said there were no lines down around the point of ignition. Pelle said a search warrant was executed following a tip from the community but did not provide details on the search.

Gov. Polis, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and several other politicians assessed damage from the fire on Sunday and set up a one-stop location for all victims in need at 1755 S. Public Rd. in Lafayette.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.