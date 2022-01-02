Live updates: 1 man found ‘alive and well,’ 2 remain missing from Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man was found “alive and well,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday. The search continues for a Superior woman and a man from near Marshall still missing from the Marshall Fire.
The fire that sparked Thursday burned more than 6,200 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.
Officials said Saturday the fire was 62% contained after a snowstorm dropped a few inches on the fire and crews worked hot spots to keep it controlled.
Restrictions could be lifted in the Spanish Hills neighborhood and Rock Creek Village as early as Sunday, Louisville Police Chief David Hayes said.
Authorities initially said everyone was accounted for after the fire. But Boulder County spokesperson Jennifer Churchill said the reports of three people missing were later discovered amid the scramble to manage the emergency.
Marshall Fire related links
- How to help people impacted by the Marshall Fire
- Resources for those impacted by the fire
- Embers, like snowflakes in a blizzard: Fire behavior expert explains
- Watch: Flyover above what many describe as ‘war scene’
- Photos: Aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield
- Marshall Fire is already most destructive fire in Colorado history
- Major Disaster Declaration approved for Colorado
- FEMA opens disaster assistance center, provides updates on help for Marshall Fire victims
- Drone pilot captures firefighters protecting homes from Marshall Fire
Initially, the fire was thought to be started by downed power lines but Xcel said there were no lines down around the point of ignition. Pelle said a search warrant was executed following a tip from the community but did not provide details on the search.
Gov. Polis, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and several other politicians assessed damage from the fire on Sunday and set up a one-stop location for all victims in need at 1755 S. Public Rd. in Lafayette.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.