LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman is recovering after she was robbed and shot in the leg while walking on a popular trail in Littleton over the weekend.

According to Littleton Police, it happened Sunday night along Big Dry Creek Trail in Progress Park.

“Two women were walking, and they were approached and they (the suspects) asked for her purse. The woman said no, and then she was shot in the leg,” Littleton Police Department spokesperson Sheera Poelman said.

“Makes you concerned as a neighbor in this area,” said Theodore Sullivan, who lives next to and walks Progress Park daily.

Police said they received the call to respond just a little after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Poelman said the two suspects were able to get away with the woman’s purse that could have her keys and cell phone inside.

“We are still looking for both of them. We had police at the park today combing for more evidence,” Poelman said.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic teenagers, a male and a female. The male teen is described as around 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and a bowl cut. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt. The girl appeared to be in her mid-teens and was wearing a black shirt.

The daughter of the woman who was shot said her mother is “OK and recovering well.

“The bullet hit her leg and missed bone and arteries and no surgery was needed,” Ella Babeon told FOX31. “She should be back home soon and is expected to make a full recovery.”

How to stay vigilant while enjoying the parks

“I don’t believe they (the women walking) saw them. They approached them from behind,” Poelman said.

Poelman said these robbers were bold to approach two women walking together.

“If you are approached, if they ask for your belongings, we ask that you give them your belongings. Your belongings are not worth your life,” Poelman said.

Police are asking people out enjoying the park to be vigilant. If you have headphones in, take at least one out so you can hear what is going on around you.

Police have spoken with some witnesses, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.