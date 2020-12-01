Littleton retirement community raised over $8K for first responders

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A community of retired seniors raised over $8,000 for first responders who lost their homes in the East Troublesome Fire.

Residents at Sky Pointe Retirement Resort raised and contributed $8,200 to relief efforts for eight first responders following the fires in the Grand Lake region.

“When I heard that these firefighters lost their homes, it just kind of touched something in me and made me want to donate,” resident Dorothy Butler said.

Community Manager Martha Clampitt said, “They wanted to do something by seniors for local families, and that they did!”

“I wish I could have done more. I felt so badly for them. I was so proud of my community and how much they contributed toward this fund,” resident Lindagrace Hickey said.

“We’re a bunch of seniors and a lot of us are on limited resources, but we came together and I was very proud of the whole organization.”

The residents are not the only ones that contributed. Employees also pitched in to the cause.

“It means a lot, being a community within a community. We pull together as one to help each other out and when we see something that is needed in our community we do what we can to help out,” employee Chris Dowell said.

“That’s a very warm feeling. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”

To donate to First Responders Who Lost Their Homes, visit the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page.