Littleton Police searching for driver who hit bicyclist, fled scene

Littleton Police said the driver in this Toyota 4-Runner struck and ran over a bicyclist on June 5, 2021. (Courtesy: Littleton Police Department)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a driver who ran over a bicyclist and fled the scene.

The driver was in a silver Toyota 4-Runner as they left a parking lot at 1100 West Littleton Avenue and hit and ran over the bicyclist, the Littleton Police Department said in a news release.

Littleton Police said the driver in this Toyota 4-Runner struck and ran over a bicyclist on June 5, 2021. (Courtesy: Littleton Police Department)

Police said the crash happened at 8:54 p.m. Saturday.

Littleton Police said the driver in this Toyota 4-Runner struck and ran over a bicyclist on June 5, 2021. (Courtesy: Littleton Police Department)

The cyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said.

The vehicle likely has damage to the front end or hood.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know about the crash to contact Littleton Detective Adam Alderson at 303-795-3736 or Littleton Police Dispatch at 303-794-1551.

Littleton Police said the driver in this Toyota 4-Runner struck and ran over a bicyclist on June 5, 2021. (Courtesy: Littleton Police Department)