LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Littleton are searching for an armed robbery suspect and temporarily had two nearby schools on secure perimeter.

According to LPD’s tweets, the robbery occurred at Promise Park near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Place.

LPD said the suspects ran away after the robbery.

Little High School and Littleton Prep were on secure perimeter but were cleared for dismissal around 3:45 p.m.

People who live nearby are asked to shelter in place.

A suspect description was not posted by LPD on Twitter and it’s not clear what type of weapon the suspect was armed with.