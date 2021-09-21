Littleton police officer shot: SWAT situation and shelter-in place underway

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A search is underway for a suspect who shot a Littleton police officer early Tuesday morning.

Police said a shelter-in-place and SWAT incident is underway at S. Bannock St. and W. Powers Ave.

Officers originally responded to a call of a shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers encountered an individual who began to shoot at them, according to LPD.

One officer was shot and taken to the hospital. The officer is currently in serious, but stable condition, according to LPD.

The suspect remains at large and LPD is asking all residents to remain in their homes as officers are focusing on locating the individual.

Please contact the the LPD with any information at 303-794-1551.

LPD will provide an update on the shooting at 6:30 a.m. You can watch it live above on FOX31 NOW.

There will be a press conference with Littleton Police Chief Stephens at 6:30 a.m. at the Littleton City Center 2255 W. Berry Ave. — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 21, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.