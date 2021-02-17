Littleton police looking for missing senior

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Littleton Police Department is looking for a missing senior who has recently been having trouble with his memory.

Robert Pestana, 78, was last seen by his wife around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, when he was going to the Goodson Recreation Center in Centennial. He has not been seen since.

Pestana is a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a hood, dark jean pants and a black baseball cap, according to police.

Pestana’s vehicle is a 1992 blue Jeep Cherokee, Colorado plate 731AAV, with a faded “Fraternal Order of Police” bumper sticker and significant rusting to the rear right side of the bumper.

If you see him, call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.